February 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Mail nominated for Animal Welfare Award

By Jean Christou00

The Cyprus Mail has been nominated as one of the three finalists in the ELAFI Animal Welfare Award 2020 in the Media Reporter of the Year 2020 category.

According to Anna Georghallides, founder and CEO of the ELAFI Animal Welfare Awards, the annual event was created in order to reward local authorities, rescuers and other services or businesses “who fight daily to improve the lives of animal and the environment on the island and encourage those who don’t to step up”.

The awards are used as an educational platform and international gateway to ideas and support for animals, conservation and the environment of Cyprus. Awards are also given to international advocates who dedicate their lives to the well-being and rescue of all creatures, Georghallides said.

She said the final nominees and winners were chosen by the public over the past few months through Survey Monkey. The winner will be announced at the official ceremony on May 28 at the St Raphael Resort in Limassol. The event will be covered by live streaming on all of ELAFI’s social media

As part of the wider event, a rescue awareness project will be held titled: ‘One Man’s Rescue’, with dog trainer David Reid between February 24 and 28 where he will be spending those days living 24/7 with dogs at the Aradippou Dog Shelter.

“During this time he will have no contact with anyone other than when the volunteers allow him time out of the cages with the dogs and with me for daily updates which will be posted on our website,” Georghallides said.

“He will be staying with senior and disabled dogs to promote them as they have been in the shelter for years with no interest and will work on their fears as a trainer.” The whole stay will be videoed and a film made at the end with a premiere screening to follow.

 


