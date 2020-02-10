February 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Edek MEP ousted from party (updated)

By Jonathan Shkurko0210
Demetris Papadakis

Socialist Edek’s disciplinary board unanimously voted on Monday evening to oust MEP Demetris Papadakis from the party for alleged disloyalty.

The MEP did not appear before the board, which convened in Limassol.

Speaking earlier on private Sigma television, Papadakis said he would still represent the party at the European Parliament whatever the decision.

“I will express the ideas and values of this movement that fought for democracy and is not allowed to display symptoms of anti-democratic behaviour,” he said.

Papadakis added that he reserved all his legal rights.

In a previous disciplinary board meeting that took place on Saturday, Papadakis accused party leader Marinos Sizopoulos of divisive practices within the ranks.

“There has been an unprecedented war against me,” he said. He added that members from Sizopoulos’ close circle had been spreading lies and defaming him.

Papadakis called on Sizopoulos to withdraw his complaints and to bring in disenfranchised party member so that Edek could again be made whole.

Sizopoulos said he decided to file the complaint against Papadakis, saying “there was absolutely no way to work together despite my repeated attempts made in good faith.”

He said this led him to inform the party officials and the disciplinary committee to investigate.

Sizopoulos said all of his actions were done according to party rules and the disciplinary committee had ruled unanimously that Papadakis should answer the allegations. Sizopoulos said the committee was not under his control.

The disciplinary board is expected to issue a decision about the case in the absence of Papadakis, who is currently heading to Strasbourg for the plenary session of the European Parliament.


