February 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Goethe Institute offering prizes for best quotes

By Staff Reporter018
Photo: Felix Rettberg

Goethe-Institut Cyprus is offering free German language courses and other prizes to participants in a European-wide competition on high and pop culture, it announced on Monday.

According to the announcement, the best quotes will be included in an installation entitled “Disappearing Wall”, which will be on view in the participating countries in Europe from summer 2020 as part of Germany taking over the presidency of the European Council.

Other prizes include a tablet and 10 book vouchers worth €50.

“Whether a thought by Hannah Arendt, a lyric by the Beatles, a quote from the film ‘The Fabulous Destiny of Amélie Poulain’ or a statement by the Hungarian Nobel Prize winner Imre Kertész: in a Europe-wide competition, the Goethe-Institut is asking all people in ten European countries for their favourite quotes from European high and pop culture. Everyone can submit their proposal from now until 31 March 2020!” the German language institute announced.

Interactive installations commemorating Europe’s diversity of languages and ideas will be put up in public spaces from summer 2020 in cities extending from Vilnius to Belfast and from Thessaloniki to Madrid as part of Germany’s EU Council presidency.

The ‘Disappearing Wall’ installation consists of a Plexiglas frame in which around 6,000 wooden blocks with quotes are inserted.

Residents of Cyprus can send their proposals via email to [email protected].

The quotes can come from European high or pop culture, such as from well-known thinkers or artists from all over Europe. After the closing date, an independent jury will make a selection of the best quotes, which will then be used in the installation.

Entry deadline for quotes: 31 March 2020.

For questions, please contact: [email protected]

www.goethe.de/cyprus/disappearingwall


Staff Reporter

Related posts

Urgent need for national refugee strategy says minister

Jonathan Shkurko

Woman undergoing tests for coronavirus (Updated)

George Psyllides

Urgent call for blood donors

Staff Reporter

Human remains found in north

Staff Reporter

Cavusoglu says Akinci ‘untrustworthy’ to work with (Updated)

Jean Christou

Spike of RSV and influenza A at Makarios children’s hospital

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign