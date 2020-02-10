February 10, 2020

How many times does the media have to publish stories of foul play before the people wake up?

I still cannot comprehend why our State’s negotiating team had to use “free” flights to get to New York?

They were on official government duty, attending an important international event, so couldn’t ‘we’ afford to lease a private plane for them o even let them travel first class (which would probably have been cheaper).

In the greater scheme of things, with our government handing out 100’s of millions to failed bankers and strategic debt defaulters, why take the political risk of being in someone else’s debt for airplane rides … even if is only a debt of gratitude?

CoM

The culture in Cyprus is the makes things up as we go along to satisfy our own personal ambitions and greed; ignoring the laws, morals and what is right along the way.

How many times does the media have to publish stories of elite corruption or foul play before the people wake up ?

Sadly the people are naive enough to believe that a lawless corrupt state will benefit all, with the blatantly obvious outcome that elite will survive and most will have to live in a very different broken Cyprus very soon.

BE

The acceptance of gifts by state officials entails grave risks

 


