February 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Human remains found in north

By Staff Reporter00

Human remains have been found on a beach in the north, Turkish Cypriot media reported on Monday.

Kibris Postasi reported a decomposed body was found in Yialousa in the north near a tobacco factory at 9.30am on Monday.

The remains appear to belong to a man.

The body has not yet been identified.


Staff Reporter

