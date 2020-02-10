February 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

If only Glafkos Clerides was still around

By CM Reader's View01
Former president Glafkos Clerides

If MD’s article is an accurate description of what happened, and one has no reason to doubt it, it will be the biggest historic opportunity wasted for the sake of re-election of a sitting President.

If one had hoped that there is some statesman in Cyprus who would have jumped at this opportunity it would have been Glafkos Clerides who had a good understanding of history.

Sadly Mr Anastasiades knows more about how to ‘enrich’ himself and if he has any interest in how history will judge him he should go for the Gutteres framework if it is still on the table.

If Mr Akinci wins the forthcoming elections Mr Anastasiades should be invited to a Camp David style meeting to solve the Cyprus Problem. If Mr Akinci loses then all bets are off and we are stuck with the status quo!

Cop

Anastasiades got his way in Crans-Montana


Related posts

Erdogan versus the world

Gwynne Dyer

Coronavirus: vigilance must not falter

Alper Ali Riza

Risky stalemate in the East Med

George Koumoullis

Our View: Frequent denials do not help Anastasiades’ credibility

CM: Our View

Tales from the Coffeeshop: Bad loans and non-performing MPs

Patroclos

Anastasiades got his way in Crans-Montana

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign