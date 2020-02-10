February 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man arrested on suspicion of car theft

By Annette Chrysostomou00

An 18-year-old man was arrested in Limassol at 4pm on Sunday suspected of stealing a car and using a stolen credit card.

The car, valued at €1,000, was stolen on Friday night while it was parked in the Kato Polemidia area.

The credit card of the 32-year-old car owner was inside the vehicle. It was used for the purchase of items worth € 92.67 during the night of the theft.

The car owner reported the incident on Saturday morning.

Testimony pointed to the involvement of the 18-year-old. On the same day police issued a bulletin with photos of the suspect, asking the public to help locate him.

As a result he was identified and arrested. Police also found the stolen car.


