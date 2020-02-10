February 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man threatens to jump off building in Limassol

By Staff Reporter00

A man has climbed on the roof of an unfinished building in Limassol and is threatening to jump, reports said on Monday.

Police said the man has been on the roof for the past couple of hours. Police negotiators and the fire service are on the scene.

Reports said the man, a foreign national, has demanded to see the president. He has threatened to jump and has thrown objects at police officers who tried to approach.


Staff Reporter

