February 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Neither side wants the other to meddle in its affairs

By CM Reader's View00
Crans-Montana talks

Sometimes you just have to ‘agree to disagree’ and move on.

I am an outsider and maybe I see this more pragmatically and the real issue here is that both sides do not want the other side interfering in it’s affairs.

The island has tribes – Greek and Turkish and they act like tribes – in a tribe your first loyalty is to the tribe. This is the way it is and will always be and I am not going to say either side ‘hates’ each other but certainly both sides do not trust one another and both sides simply do not see any positives in a reunification.

Hence, each side ‘digs in’ over even the smallest of issues.

Les

Crans-Montana brought Cyprus to brink of a settlement, former UN official says


