February 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Potato exports under threat after frost damage

By George Psyllides033
Frost damage on a potato crop

Potato farmers in the Famagusta district said Monday the overnight frost had damaged their crops, warning that not enough could be saved to serve foreign markets.

According to the head of the Famagusta branch of farming union EKA, Yiannakis Gavril, the damage was big in the coastal area of Liopetri, Sotira, and Xylophagou.

Gavril said not enough of the crop could be saved after being hit by frost, hail and heavy rain.

“We will import potatoes from abroad this year. We will not be capable of keeping the European markets,” he said.

“If we lose European markets, Greece, and the UK, it will be the worst blow for potato farming,” he said, appealing to the state for support.

The chairman of the potato farmers said Sunday night was extremely cold and farmers could see frost on their crops everywhere on Monday morning.

Andreas Karyos said farmers had lost an estimated 50 per cent of their production from various bad weather.

“One more frost or hailstorm … will widen the damage.”

 


