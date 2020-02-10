February 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Spike of RSV and influenza A at Makarios children’s hospital

By Jonathan Shkurko0454
File photo

The pediatric clinic at Makarios Hospital in Nicosia is currently at full capacity after a spike in RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and influenza A cases.

According to the director of the children’s clinic at the hospital Dr Avraam Elias, the situation with influenza A is under control.

He also added that cases of RSV around this time of the year are quite frequent and, although the number of cases this year is higher, there is no reason for concern at the moment.

Some 33 children, of whom 12 are newborns, are currently being treated at Makarios Hospital.

Elias urged parents to be especially watchful of their infants around this time of the year.

He also said the spike in RSV cases, for which there is no vaccine, is linked to the unusual low temperatures that affected Cyprus in the past weeks.


