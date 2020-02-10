February 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Three remanded after caught travelling with fake documents

By Staff Reporter00
Paphos airport

Paphos court remanded three people on Monday in connection with forgery and illegal entry to the island.

Two women aged 19 and 26 were remanded for five days after they attempted to depart from Paphos airport with fake documents.

According to police, the younger woman carried a French ID while the 26-year-old woman had an Italian ID. Both documents were proven to be fake during passport check.

A 25-year-old man was also remanded for three days on Monday after attempting to depart from Paphos airport with a fake Romanian ID.


Staff Reporter

Related posts

Edek disciplinary board to rule on Papadakis on Monday

Jonathan Shkurko

Man arrested on suspicion of car theft

Annette Chrysostomou

42 per cent of scientists in Cyprus women

Annette Chrysostomou

Woman in intensive care after hit crossing road

Annette Chrysostomou

Bookshops turning a new page

Annette Chrysostomou

Akinci: the policy that ‘Cyprus is Turkish’ is a 1950s slogan (Updated)

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign