February 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Urgent call for blood donors

By Staff Reporter00

The health ministry on Monday issued an urgent plea, calling on the public to donate blood, as seasonal viruses had cut the number of regular blood donors.

“The blood centre of the health ministry is calling on regular and new blood donors who do not have a health problem to come to the blood donation stations in all districts or at donations organised by various organisations,” the statement said.

Cyprus has the highest rate of blood donors in the world in terms of population and is one of the few countries where all blood needs are covered by voluntary blood donations. Around 9 per cent of the country’s population are registered blood donors.

 


Staff Reporter

