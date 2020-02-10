What to do on Valentine’s Day?

Love it or hate it, February 14 and all of its Valentine’s Day heart-shaped glory is fast approaching. Either way, plenty is happening on Friday whether you’re celebrating with a loved one or simply want to get the weekend off to a good start.
The Cyprus Wine Museum in Limassol is holding a Concert with Love with live music by the VivArt string quartet. From 8pm onwards famous pieces from movies, musicals, jazz arrangements, and popular love music from over the world will be performed.
The museum’s bar will be open for a glass of wine, as well as the museum shop if you want to purchase gifts for loved ones. A range of wines, vintage Commandaria and the unique Zivania will be offered for sale with a 15% discount to all concert audiences. For tickets and details, head to the museum’s website.
In Nicosia, Greek performer Tina Alexopoulou will put on a retro show singing hit songs of the 70s, 80s and 90s from both the English and Greek music scene. After two sold-out past performances, Tina returns to Cyprus for two shows at Lola Bar on Valentine’s Day and February 15.
Greek musician Vasilis Georgakopoulos who was part of TV show Greece’s Got Talent will be accompanying Tina in her shows. Tickets are €10 and for presales call 22-422412.
Limassol also has its share of events for the day and what’s more romantic than live jazz? This is what Poe Bar has planned for Valentine’s Day. The venue has invited the Charlotte Storer duo for an evening of live jazz, dining and cocktails. There is limited space at the bar so for reservations contact 96-265737.
If you’re sans-date and feeling a bit adventurous, The Tree of Life Centre is hosting another speed dating event to offer a much needed helping hand to 21st-century daters. Find eligible singles 37 years old and over in an event that holds a couple of surprises. Their previous speed dating event filled up pretty early so if you want to attend, register and prepay the €20 to secure a place.
Valentine’s Day Speed Dating
Event to find eligible singles over 37. February 14. Tree of Life Centre, Larnaca. 8pm-11pm. €20. Tel: 95-711801
Jazzy Valentine’s
With Charlotte Storer Duo. February 14. Poe Bar, Larnaca. 8pm
Concert with Love
by the VivArt string quartet. February 14. Cyprus Wine Museum, Limassol. 8pm. €12
Tina’s Show
Singing hit songs of the 70s, 80s and 90s. February 14-15. Lola Bar, Nicosia. 9.30pm. €10