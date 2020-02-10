February 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman undergoing tests for coronavirus (Updated)

By George Psyllides
A health desk is set up to screen travellers for signs of the coronavirus at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala, India

A Chinese woman who lives in Cyprus has been quarantined pending tests to determine whether she has contracted the coronavirus, the health ministry said Monday.

The woman was on a flight from Moscow to Larnaca when she developed high fever and other symptoms similar to those of the coronavirus.

She had visited China two weeks ago, the Cyprus News Agency said.

As soon as the plane landed, the woman was examined and transferred to Nicosia general hospital pending the results of the test to determine whether she had contracted the coronavirus.

The passengers and crew who had come into close contact with the patient were examined as a precaution and were given specific instructions to monitor their condition themselves.

Authorities have recorded the contact details of the passengers who were informed of the precautions they need to take during the next 14 days, a health ministry statement said.

In the event of a positive result, the passengers and crew considered high-risk will be quarantined while the rest will be asked to remain at home.

The Cyprus News Agency said the plane was carrying 85 passengers and six crew. They all filled a questionnaire while those sitting in the two rows in front and behind the woman, and those next to her, were examined by medics.


