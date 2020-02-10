February 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Women in intensive care after hit crossing road

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A woman is in critical condition in Nicosia hospital after she was injured in a traffic accident in Larnaca on Sunday afternoon.

The 39-year-old pedestrian was trying to cross Artemis avenue at 4.40pm when she was hit by a car driven by a 32-year-old woman.

The injured woman was taken to Nicosia from Larnaca hospital after she was diagnosed with severe head injuries.

She is being treated in the intensive care unit of the general hospital.

The causes of the accident are being investigated.

 


