Cyprus Mail

Norwegian Kare Ingebrigtsen was only given the job in December

Cyprus football champions Apoel sacked head coach Kare Ingebrigsten on Tuesday morning.

He is the fifth head coach to lose his job with the Nicosia giants this season, following a string of inconsistent displays

According to media reports, Ingebrigsten was given the news by his agent, who was informed by the club.

Speaking to Norwegian media, Ingebrigsten said: “I’m shocked andcan’t say anything more.

“When this happens so quickly after you get a job, people automatically think you have done something wrong but i didn’t.

“It’s probably because I didn’t win enough games. I haven’t spoken with the club. My agent informed me.

“I saw a bigger future at Apoel and I wanted to take this opportunity when it came, but it didn’t last long”

“I couldn’t even go for a coffee with Henning Berg (Omonia manager and Norwegian compatriot) in Nicosia.”

In a statement, Apoel said: “We thank Mr. Ingebrigtsen for his best efforts during the period of our cooperation and wish him good luck for the next step of his professional career and the best for his personal life.”

Ingebrigtsen was appointed as Apoel’s head coach on 28 December 2019 following the dismissal of Thomas Doll.

A former Norwegian international midfielder, he spent the majority of his playing career in his homeland, notably winning four league titles and three domestic cups with Rosenborg before moving abroad to spend two seasons at Manchester City.

He was appointed head coach of Rosenborg in 2014 and steered the Trondheim club to a hat-trick of league titles plus two domestic cups.

Prior to moving to Cyprus he had a short spell in charge of Belgian side Oostende.


