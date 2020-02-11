February 11, 2020

A masterclass for guitarists

It’s not often that one of the foremost working international guitarists holds a masterclass in your hometown, yet Sarah’s Jazz Club has invited jazz guitarist Yotam Silberstein to do exactly that on February 16.

The masterclass, with a €20 fee, will be a unique opportunity for guitarists to brush up on their skills, learning from a leading musician. Silberstein is a major force in jazz guitar, a player who as the New York Times has commented “improvises in a cutting tone and writes heady original tunes that seem to tug the straight-ahead jazz tradition in new directions.”

The workshop will begin at 5pm and for two hours, Yotam will cover practising, rhythm, improvisation and more for all instruments. During the last decade, the guitarist and his band have recorded five albums and have toured the world extensively.

Drawing inspiration from jazz, Latin and Middle Eastern music, Yotam and the band have found a way to blend it all into their own unique sound.

He is currently playing and recording with some of the world’s top musicians such as John Patitucci, Ivan Lins, George Coleman, David Sanborn, Christian McBride, Roy Hargrove, but mostly evolving into a star of his own. He’s also a recently signed artist with the prestigious Benedetto guitars and Westville Guitars.

 

Yotam Silberstein Masterclass

Workshop with jazz guitarist. February 16. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. 5pm-7pm. €20. Booking is necessary. Tel: 95-147711

 

 


