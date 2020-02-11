BidX1: Commercial opportunities for sale via digital auction on 19 February

With just a week to go until BidX1’s digital property auction in Cyprus, the PropTech company’s current catalogue (https://bidx1.com/el/kypros) includes a variety of commercial opportunities in prime locations, including both income-generating leased assets and vacant premises available for owner-occupiers.

Occupied ground-floor shop in Strovolos from €65.000 with 7.18% ROI

Ground-floor shop in Strovolos with mezzanine and basement, currently used as a security alarm shop, with total current rent of €4.666 per annum. The asset comprises of an open plan space on the ground floor, a mezzanine and a storage room in the basement, extending to approximately 37 sq. m. of ground floor area, 18 sq. m. of mezzanine area and 18 sq. m. basement area.

Reserve Price: €65.000

Bidding Deposit: €3.000

Shop with retail unit in Agios Antonios, Nicosia

Vacant retail unit on the ground floor extending to approximately 89 sq.m. and 87 sq.m. ancillary space at the semi-basement level, part of the 4-storey building block “AMARAL 11”, in the Agios Antonios area in Nicosia. The ground floor consists of two open plan spaces, a kitchen and two bathrooms. The semi-basement consists of three rooms, a storage room and a bathroom. The property has common right of use of eight parking spaces.

Reserve Price: €95.000

Bidding Deposit: €3.000

Investment opportunity with €12.960 income per year and 8% yield

Two ground floor shops used as a single unit in Nicosia city centre, extending to approximately 86 sq. m., subject to a tenancy with a total current rent of €12.960 per year. The property, currently occupied by well-known coffee and bakery shop Grigoris Mikrogevmata, is situated on Themistokli Dervi street.

Reserve Price: €160,000

Bidding Deposit: €4,500

Office space on prime Nicosia business street

Located on the popular business street Themistokli Dervi in central Nicosia, the property comprises one vacant office space on the 3rd floor of an 8 storey building under the name “HAWAII NICOSIA TOWER”. The unit consists of an open plan space that is divided into smaller office spaces with plasterboards, a small server room, two toilets and a small kitchen. The office extends to approximately 150 sq.m. and has an exclusive right of use to the covered parking space no.43 on the ground floor.

Reserve Price: €100.000

Bidding Deposit: €3.000

Plot in Paphos with potential for commercial development

Regular shaped plot, approx. 552 sq.m., situated at Anavargos Parish, in Paphos, approximately 35 m. east of the General Hospital roundabout and approximately 300 meters west of the Paphos General Hospital. The plot falls within “Eβ” Commercial Zone which allows for 100% building density, 50% building coverage, 3 floors and up to 13,50 meters height.

Reserve Price: €155.000

Bidding Deposit: €4.500

Two restaurants with sea views in Protaras

Two first floor restaurants with storage areas and parking spaces situated on Protaras – Kavo Gkreko Avenue, next to Kapetanios Bay hotel, approx. 200 m. west of Protaras main street and approx. 600 m. north of the seafront. Each restaurant consists of an open plan area of restaurant, kitchen, bathrooms and uncovered verandas, and views of the seaside. The property extends to approximately 358 sq. m. internal area, 306 sq. m. of uncovered verandas and 139 sq. m. of storage areas in total.

Reserve Price: €195,000

Bidding Deposit: €4,500

Registration for the 19/2 auction is currently open on the BidX1 platform (https://bidx1.com/el/kypros). Interested parties can register for bidding by providing proof of identity and proof of address, as well as a deposit based on the reserve price of the property. The deposit will be retained only if a bidder is the successful purchaser on the day of the sale, while unsuccessful bidders will receive a full refund within 7 working days.

On the day of the sale, bidding will start at the stated reserve price, which is the lowest price that the property can be sold for. Every bid placed on a property is logged and displayed in real-time and can be viewed publicly on the website, while bidders are identified only by a number and so remain anonymous.

Successful buyers will generally need to complete their purchase (transfer the full amount to the vendor’s solicitor) within six-seven weeks. However, the exact closing date for each property will be stated in the Contract for Sale, which is available in the legal documents for each property.

The digital platform is accessible on any device from any location around the world, offering the opportunity to register and bid wherever the buyer is.

BidX1’s local team of specialist commercial and residential experts, with in-depth knowledge and expertise of the Cypriot property market, are at the disposal of interested parties to answer any questions regarding the properties and to arrange property viewings for potential buyers. To get in touch with the BidX1 Cyprus team please call 22 000 380 or email [email protected]



