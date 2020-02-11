February 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Bridging occupational gaps with refugees and asylum seekers

By Eleni Philippou025

Aiming to connect displaced people with the local community, The European University Cyprus and the Occupational Therapy Programme of the School of Sciences are holding a day event titled ‘Bridging occupational gaps with refugees and asylum seekers’ next week.

Housed at the Cultural Centre of the European University, the February 22 event invites asylum seekers that have recently arrived in Cyprus, unaccompanied minors that will soon have to live on their own out of the shelters and refugees that may have lived in Cyprus for a while already and may be able to offer advice to others.

Yet the attendance of the local community will also play a huge rule in the event so if you are a student, a colleague, a partner, a potential employer or a friend, the organisers invite all helping hands they can find.

As a secondary aim, the event hopes to give to all those who work with refugees the chance to come together, get to know each other and possibly brainstorm for future actions. Four thematic stations will also be set, in the form of round tables where people from NGOs, Universities, Ministries, organisations and others may offer advice, if requested, on issues they are knowledgeable about. The themes on which each table will be devoted include work, housing, social and cultural issues and health and rehabilitation.

Bridging Occupational Gaps with Refugees and Asylum Seekers is a get-to-know-us-better event where attendees exchange ideas, information and thoughts in a multi-cultural, friendly environment with a bit of music and snacks.

 

Bridging Occupational Gaps with Refugees and Asylum Seekers

Networking and support event for refugees, asylum seekers, employers, organisations and the local community. February 22. Cultural Centre, European University. 11am-2pm


