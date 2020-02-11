February 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Customs seize 200kg of tobacco in January

By Jonathan Shkurko00
File photo: seized tobacco

More than 200kg of tobacco and 57,600 cigarettes were seized by the customs department during January, the department said on Tuesday.

Moreover, customs confiscated an additional 347 counterfeit items such as fake handbags, wallets and wristwatches for violating intellectual property rights laws.

Customs also seized several items that are currently banned in Cyprus such as pills, pesticides and various electronic devices.

Most of the cases have been settled out of court, with payments reaching €116,699, the department said.


