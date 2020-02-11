February 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Diko launches campaign to see more women in power

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Diko's Nicolas Papadopoulos launching the campaign

An information campaign on the underrepresentation of women in government was launched by Diko head Nicolas Papadopoulos on Tuesday.

He blamed the lack of vision and political will by those responsible for the current lack of equality between men and women.

The To Push On campaign, which the party is launching with its women’s arm Godik, aims to creating awareness and exert pressure on the government to encourage gender equality in centres of decision-making.

“In modern European Cyprus, women are underrepresented in government. Gender equality has not been achieved, although significant steps have been taken. Much more is needed. The greatest weakness is the lack of vision and political will by those who have the responsibility to implement policies. A state that has failed to equate women in leadership positions is a dysfunctional state,” Papadopoulos said.

Strategies exist but they are not implemented effectively, he added.

Citing data from international bodies, he said Cyprus has performed worse than Turkey, Sudan and Afghanistan when it comes to participation in government.

In her address, head of Godik Maria Sykopetridou-Pieris said that to achieve genuine equality, equal treatment and equal opportunities for women, institutional protection is not enough, but a constant struggle to change social perceptions is required.

She said her goal is to raise awareness of the need for action to ensure equal representation of women in centres of power, informing men and women of what they can do to change attitudes, and to encourage women to dynamically seek equal opportunities.

To Push On, she said, will include an online information campaign, events, distribution of printed leaflets and a photo exhibition.

It will culminate with a final big event, entitled The Decision is Female, on the eve of Women’s Day on March 7 at 11am at the Journalist’s House.

When women get ahead, so does society, she concluded.


Related posts

Problem caused by heavy metals in Kalavasos reservoir not serious

Annette Chrysostomou

Government to take measures over Spitfire issue

Evie Andreou

Teachers threaten to close school over harassment

Gina Agapiou

Limassol pulmonary clinic closure angers state doctors

Staff Reporter

Randi Zuckerberg, Creator of Facebook Live, is coming to Cyprus for the 1st time

Staff Reporter

Fighting continues in Edek after MEP ouster

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign