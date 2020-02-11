Fighting continues in Edek after MEP ouster

MEP Demetris Papadakis who was ousted from his party Edek for disloyalty said on Tuesday his lawyers would be handling the matter, as he accused the socialist party of straying from its traditional values.

In a statement on Tuesday, in response to the unanimous decision by Edek’s disciplinary board the previous day to oust him from the party, Papadakis said he was not surprised by the outcome.

“The curtain has fallen on yet another show at my expense by (chairman) Mr (Marinos) Sizopoulos and his friends,” the MEP said.

Sizopoulos had said he decided to file the complaint against Papadakis, after realising that the MEP was not willing to cooperate despite his own repeated attempts.

The Edek leader told Radio Proto on Tuesday morning that Papadakis was systematically attempting to secure EU subsidies to fund a private profit-making business, which was illegal.

Sizopoulos also said that Papadakis had signed an agreement prior to his election as MEP, to pay part of his salary to Edek, which he later ignored.

He said the party had tried numerous times to get Papadakis to honour the agreement, but he did not.

Sizopoulos also refuted claims that other motives were behind Edek’s decision to oust Papadakis out of fear the MEP would seek to run for the top spot after his stint at the European Parliament.

He said that, on his own suggestion, the latest conference agreed that Edek members who serve in offices such as MPs, MEPs, and mayors will not be able to also hold party office.

Sizopoulos, who is also an MP, explained that Papadakis’ MEP term would end at around the same time as his own term as party chairman so there was no issue of competition between them for the Edek chair.

The MEP said that there has been an effort within the party to tarnish him ever since his election as MEP and accused the party of divisive practices within the ranks.

“Edek has strayed from its traditional principles and values and has become a place of settling scores,” Papadakis said in his statement.

He added he would continue to serve as MEP respecting the around 12,000 people who voted for him and the majority of the Edek members.

Papadakis said his lawyers would take over from now on.



