February 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Isla Fortuna bring back the vinyl

By Eleni Philippou00

The three-piece rock band from Larnaca Isla Fortuna has been sharing its musical passion since 2013. Two years ago, in 2018, Isla Fortuna released its debut album Verity and it did so well it caught the ear of Demetris Vasiliades, the owner of the Greek label B-Otherside Records, which later released it again on vinyl.

The plan was realised with the help of Constantinos Magklis, the owner of Magos Record Shop in Nicosia, and now Isla Fortuna is thrilled to present Verity on vinyl this Saturday at the record shop.

“We are very grateful and excited about this release!” Isla Fortuna told the Cyprus Mail. “There is something very novel about recording our album on a vinyl record in 2020 when vinyl dates back more than 150 years ago. MP3 is easy but vinyl has a warmth of sound that gives music that extra sweetness. When we started doing this, we could not imagine having a vinyl record with our music on.”

The album’s music contains a selection of songs the band wrote together since its formation in 2013. It reflects their thirst to write original music having realised the chemistry between them, they say.

The presentation will be a kind of party to celebrate their vinyl record with a selection of music put together by the band. Hopefully, it’s going to be a gathering of music lovers and if you like what you hear, the vinyl will be available for purchase.

 

Verity Vinyl LP Release Party

Band Isla Fortuna releases a vinyl record. February 15. Magos Record Shop, Nicosia. 5-8pm

 


Related posts

Peter and the wolf…and music

Eleni Philippou

Film review: Birds of Prey ***

Preston Wilder

Marathon season gets in gear

Alix Norman

Bridging occupational gaps with refugees and asylum seekers

Eleni Philippou

Film review: Little Women ****

Preston Wilder

Breaking the subtitle barrier: S.Koreans celebrate historic Oscar wins of ‘Parasite’

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign