February 11, 2020

Limassol pulmonary clinic closure angers state doctors

Limassol general hospital

The state health services organisation (Okypy) has suspended the operation of Limassol hospital’s pulmonary unit because of lack of staff, it emerged on Tuesday.

Okypy was forced to send patients to other wards after lung specialists resigned one after the other and it was unable to recruit replacements.

While Okypy insists the suspension is temporary, state doctors threatened to take measures claiming Okypy’s inaction pushed nine specialists to resign in just a few months.

Okypy said no specialists were interested in working there, nor any doctors from other districts were prepared to move temporarily.

In a statement, state doctors’ union Pasyki the closure of the clinic was unprecedented.

“These developments had been predicted by Pasyki and the authorities had been repeatedly warned but they chose to ignore the warnings,” the union said.

 


