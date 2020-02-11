February 11, 2020

Minister assures farmers government will help over weather damage

By George Psyllides00
Frost damage on a potato crop

Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis urged farmers on Tuesday to declare the damage caused to their crops as soon as possible to receive compensation, as he toured fields in the Famagusta district affected by the frost in the past two days.

The minister said he spoke to producers, traders and all those affected by extreme recent weather phenomena whom he “assured about the government’s firm support in these difficult moments.”

Kadis urged producers to declare the damage to their crops, assuring them that the state will grant with no hesitation whatever they were entitled to.

The minister’s visit to the area followed reports of extensive damage to potato crops by frost.

Potato farmers said they lost a large portion of their crop, warning that they might not be able to cover the island’s export needs.

The minister said they were currently processing last year’s compensation applications and after that they planned to start on this year’s.

“The frequency of extreme weather phenomena across Cyprus was so high that it is natural to have a delay,” the minister said.

In the past 20 years, the state had paid on average €8m in compensation for damaged crops. For 2019, it is expected to pay over €18m and probably more than €24 this year.


