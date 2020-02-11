February 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
School news

Pascal Space Centre launched in Larnaca

By Press Release01

The inauguration of the Pascal Space Centre in Larnaca was held with great success on Wednesday, February 5, at the premises of the Pascal English School in Larnaca, in the presence of House speaker Dimitris Syllouris, transport minister Yiannis Karousos, the Mayor of Aradippou Evangelos Evangelides, head of the met office Cleanthis Nikolaidis as well as students, parents and teachers of the school.

It is one of Europe’s most advanced, educational, space stations that allows primary and secondary education students to experience space missions, design and launch their own spacecraft, as well as chat live with astronauts.

On behalf of the three school groups, teacher Elpidoforos Anastasiou described the Pascal Space Centre as the most advanced educational space station in Europe, briefly explaining the accomplishments his students have already made and their plans for the future. These include sending a meteorological satellite into orbit and launching a rocket with a vectoring impulse.

During the Pascal English Larnaca Open Day, on Saturday February 15 at 3pm, attendees will have the opportunity to visit the space station and learn more about its educational activities, which fall into the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) category and are specifically designed for primary and secondary students.


