February 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Peter and the wolf…and music

By Eleni Philippou00

For the next concert by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, an array of elements are coming together. Tales, narration and music will be combined in a performance called Peter and the Wolf on Saturday.

The evening at Pallas Theatre will be an adventurous musical story about Peter, a brave boy. “On a fine day, Peter strolls merrily in the forest,” says the orchestra.

“However, the forest is also home to a wolf… Joyful and bold strings, a chirping flute, a clarinet gliding playfully on the water, a slowly walking bassoon with a frown on its face, menacing horns and banging timpani are the protagonists of this musical adventure. Together with Marina Katsaris in the narration, your orchestral friends await for you to recount the tale in their unique musical way.”

Two performances are on. One at 4pm and another at 5.30pm, both led by conductor Joseph Bousso. Born in New York and based in Berlin, Bousso has conducted performances with ensembles around the globe. Known for his exhilarating nuanced performances, expressive technique and ability to inspire musicians and audiences, Bousso has conducted a wide range of orchestral and operatic repertoire.

When asked about his artistic purpose, he says, “I believe in the power of music to generate positive change in the world. My role is to set up a trusting environment to elicit the magic that’s possible between musicians and audiences. The magic that leads to connection, community and hope.”

 

Peter and the Wolf

Family concert by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. February 15. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. 4pm and 5.30pm. €5


