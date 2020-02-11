February 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Randi Zuckerberg, Creator of Facebook Live, is coming to Cyprus for the 1st time

By Staff Reporter0125

 

An entrepreneur, investor, bestselling author, and Emmy-nominated tech media personality, Randi Zuckerberg is coming for the first time to our island in the context of Reflect Festival. Randi, sister of Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg, was an early employee at Facebook, where she is best known for creating Facebook Live, now used by more than a billion people around the world. She is the founder and CEO of Zuckerberg Media, with the mission of supporting current and future entrepreneurs through investment, mentorship, and media.

MEET RANDI AT REFLECT

Reflect festival  is a future-focused event organised for the 3rd time in Limassol, the largest in the region. It will connect more than 3000 people next to the beachfront of the historic Old Town. 4 distinct stages will cover topics spanning from future of technology through future of business, health, self-development, money, power, sustainability, society, and much more. 70 presenters from all around the world will come, including world-renowned experts.

At Reflect, attendees will have the chance to see a colorful mix of exceptional, innovative and inspiring people such as Randi Zuckerberg, Claude Silver, the Chief Heart Officer at VaynerMedia, David Bizer the Founder & CEO at Talent Fountain, a boutique consulting firm focused on talent acquisition, management, and startup culture, Chelsea Chen, co-founder at Emotech, who is building the very first robot with personality in the world and many more.

Learn everything about the festival here. A unique chance to meet Randi Zuckerberg along with many other top-notch personalities who will share with us all the exciting insights that the future is bringing!

Last year’s Reflect festival

 

 


Staff Reporter

Related posts

Limassol pulmonary clinic closure angers state doctors

Staff Reporter

Fighting continues in Edek after MEP ouster

Evie Andreou

Worker critical after fall

Jonathan Shkurko

Wide-ranging legislation to streamline ‘chaotic’ tax system

Elias Hazou

Edek MEP ousted from party (updated)

Jonathan Shkurko

Man threatens to jump off building in Limassol (updated)

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign