February 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
School news

Robotic prize for Neapolis University

By Press Release07

The computer science department of Neapolis University Paphos, in cooperation with the start-up company Robotics Lab, recently won the International Robotex Competition XII Robotic Arena 2020, which took place in Poland.

More specifically the performance of the robots managed to get the team in the first and second place at the highly competitive category Line Following Turbo. This specific category attracts the interest of the universities, researchers and robotics companies. Undoubtedly, the great success of the Cypriot team is a remarkable honorary distinction.

The robots of the Neapolis University Paphos, which are the result of the applied research of the robotics and of the computer vision using new innovative algorithmic approaches, have so far been distinguished in one Pancyprian and two international competitions.

Those facts have confirmed the hypothesis that has been set by the researchers of the university: the coupling and the use of the additional information of the vision sensor can help the robot to react faster during the autonomous route, and also can lead the robot to manage the autonomous route faster and in a more efficient way.


