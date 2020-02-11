February 11, 2020

Teachers threaten to close school over harassment

By Gina Agapiou
Teachers have threatened to shut down a primary school if authorities did not resolve a matter with a person who was allegedly harassing them.

In a written statement, primary education teacher’s union Poed said a particular school has been receiving threats and insults, without however, providing any other details about the nature of the threats nor the identity of the man.

The union said they have informed the authorities about the problem, but nothing has been done to resolve the matter.

Poed’s vice chairman Apostolos Skouroupatis told the Cyprus Mail the person has been alleging that an incident had taken place at the school when in fact nothing had happened.

“The person is imagining things,” he said, “and he is insulting the teachers.”

The individual has no access inside the school, but written threats and blackmail have intensified over the past month, Poed’s vice chairman said.

Poed has informed the directorate of primary education again on Tuesday, while the ministry of education and the police are also aware of the problem.

“As far as I am concerned the school informed the police,” Skouroupatis said but “nothing was done.”

Poed warned measures should be taken immediately to avoid the incident from escalating.

If the state did not take the necessary actions in the next few days, Poed threatened to close the primary school.

Skouroupatis added primary schools constantly face different incidents with parents and strangers disrupting their operation.

 


