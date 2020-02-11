February 11, 2020

Turkey denies it has accepted removal of guarantees

By Peter Michael
Mevlut Cavusoglu and President Anastasiades in Crans-Montana

Turkey said on Tuesday reports in the Greek Cypriot media that Ankara accepted the removal of guarantees in Cyprus are false.

The Turkish foreign ministry said “the news in the Greek Cypriot press alleging that Turkey has accepted the removal of the guarantee system in Cyprus are not true.”

It is thought the foreign ministry was commenting on an opinion article published in Politis and the Sunday Mail, which stated Turkey showed a willingness to budge on the guarantees issue at the Crans Montana talks in 2017.

“When it became apparent in Crans-Montana that Turkey would budge on the issue of guarantees, Anastasiades, instead of putting forward his demands, met secretly with Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglou and proposed a two-state solution so he could rule the south for another five years,” the article said.

In its response Ankara said: “Turkey emphasises on every occasion that a just and comprehensive settlement on the island will be only possible by ensuring the Turkish Cypriots’ political equality and responding to their security concerns.”

The Cyprus talks have been at a standstill since they failed in Crans Montana.

 


