February 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Worker critical after fall

By Jonathan Shkurko00

A 57-year-old worker has been transferred to the Nicosia general hospital after sustaining critical injuries in an accident in Paphos.

The man, a Polish national, fell from a height of four metres while working in a warehouse in Mesogi, a village in the Paphos district.

He was initially taken to the Paphos General Hospital but due to the severity of his injuries, he was immediately rushed to Nicosia.

The circumstances of the accident are currently being investigated by the police and labour inspectors.


