February 12, 2020

A night of poetry and wine

By Eleni Philippou

For a taste of something different and a break from the usual Saturday night shenanigans, AHDR in partnership with Ideogramma, Home for Cooperation (h4c) and the Home Café are hosting a Poetry and Wine evening on Saturday with a theme of inclusion and integrity.

Poets and poetry lovers are invited to share their stories and listen to each other’s work, with a good glass of wine. “The one-off reading,” say the organisers, “will provide space for emerging as well as established poets across the island and an opportunity to catch up with familiar faces as well as to create new connections between artistic communities in Cyprus.”

A total of 30 poets and 51 poems will make up the evening with the average performance slots running from two to three minutes.

Only registered poets can recite their work at this event but seeing as the evening is part of the Ivy Series (a series of talks, readings, quizzes and walks), there’s bound to be another poetry night at the Home for Cooperation. If interested keep your eyes peeled for the H4C’s Facebook posts and events.

 

Poetry and Wine

30 poets recite their poems. February 15. Home for Cooperation, Nicosia. 6.30pm-9pm


