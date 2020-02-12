February 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

AG orders probe into Edek chairman EU fund misappropriation claims

By George Psyllides00
EDEK leader Marinos Sizopoulos

The attorney-general on Wednesday ordered an investigation into allegations by the chairman of Edek that party MEP Demetris Papadakis had tried to obtain EU funds for his own company.

In a letter to the chief of police, Attorney-general Costas Clerides asked him to immediately launch a probe into the allegations to determine whether any criminal offences had been committed.

The claims by Edek chairman Marinos Sizopoulos were made amid a war of words with Papadakis whom the party decided to oust on Monday evening.

Papadakis was accused of breaching an agreement he had entered into with Edek where, upon his election as MEP on their ticket, he undertook to uphold certain obligations expected of party officials as stipulated by party rules. Namely, that he would relinquish 10 per cent of his monthly salary to the party.

The row has since escalated with Sizopoulos alleging that the MEP had tried to secure EU subsidies to fund a private profit-making business, which was illegal.

In a statement released by his lawyer, and addressed directly to Sizopoulos, Papadakis said he was reserving his legal rights.

Dismissing Sizopoulos’ subsidy allegations as malicious libel, the MEP demanded the party leader immediately furnish the authorities with any such evidence of wrongdoing.

“We call on you to appear before the chief of police within 24 hours to file a formal complaint, submitting the documentation and information which you claim to possess,” the statement read.

If not, the lawyer warned, they would be filing a lawsuit against Sizopoulos, as well as requesting that the attorney-general lift his parliamentary immunity so that he could be investigated for spreading false news under article 50 of the penal code

 

 


Related posts

Woman mugged in Limassol

Annette Chrysostomou

Schoolgirl left bruised after bag caught in bus door

Annette Chrysostomou

Couple arrested for shoplifting while with their four-year-old

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus ‘golden passports’ scheme a laundering risk, says watchdog (Update 1)

Reuters News Service

Burglaries in Pissouri said to be targeted at expats

Jonathan Shkurko

NGO accuses auditor general of letting president off the hook over Saudi jet

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign