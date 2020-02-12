Alexandrion Group wins Company of the Year and Gamechanger of the Year awards for Europe at the ACQ5 Global Awards 2019

With the expiration of 2019, Alexandrion Group was yet granted another two international awards organized by the renowned ACQ magazine and ACQ5 news portal under the publication’s established awards ordinance “ACQ5 Global Awards 2019”. Specifically, the leading group of spirits in the Romanian market has won the Europe’s Company of the Year award whereas Mr Nawaf Salameh, the founder and Chairman of Alexandrion Group was named Europe’s Gamechanger of the Year.
The ACQ Global Awards were established in 2006 and are set out to recognise the achievements of those who are responding most successfully to the demands being placed on them in the new post-recession business environment. These awards are the only industry honours given purely on the basis of voter participation, and as always, they welcome and consider any and all submissions to the relevant nomination process.
Hosted by ACQ magazine and the ACQ5 news portal, two of the most eminent publications serving the finance sector since 2003, the Awards are divided into COMPANY, PRACTICE AREA, INDIVIDUAL and FIRM-WIDE categories within the public & private sectors. The awards boast a legitimately independent nomination process, most importantly, the award winners, are chosen by the industry itself, as they rely on reader insight and experience to provide nominations and relish hearing about new experts and burgeoning markets.
These additional two honors are greatly welcomed by Alexandrion Group, especially when the awards are selected and voted by the publication’s and portal’s readers, who belong in the global business elite, which is comprised by industry leaders, distinguished professionals and prominent business personalities. Simultaneously, these latest grants for the area of Europe aspire Alexandrion Group into continuing its rapid development and expansion pace aiming to drive the spirits and wine global market from the position of the leader.
This year’s ACQ5 Gamechanger of the Year, Mr Nawaf Salameh, the founder and Chairman of Alexandrion Group, has admittedly transformed the family entrepreneurship into a real engine of the Romanian industry, being today the leader of the Romanian market for spirits and wine, in a political unstable context, where few had the courage to go beyond the comfort zone of small businesses. Thanks to the long-term vision of Mr Salameh, Alexandrion Group is rapidly becoming key player in its industry in more than 50 countries worldwide.