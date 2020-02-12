February 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Anastasiades should help Akinci get re-elected, sign a solution then say goodbye!

By CM Reader's View00
President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci

It seems that President Anastasiades suffers from the same syndrome as a number of other leaders in various places-holding onto power becomes an end in itself,along with all the other benefits it can bring?

His arrogance, inability to accept even constructive criticism and blatant lying when he tries to talk himself out of awkward questioning are other symptoms which indicate that it’s way past time for him to retire and allow someone else to take command of this ship before it finally hits the rocks!

He has made far more than enough wealth to live out the rest of his life comfortably and spend quality time with his family etc.

As one final act which might earn him a place in history for a good reason he should at least help Akinci to get re-elected, sign a solution with him and then say goodbye!

MS

Our View: Frequent denials do not help Anastasiades’ credibility


Related posts

Banks pushing customers towards Revolut and Monzo

CM Reader's View

Our View: Time Competition Commission stepped in over bank attitudes

CM: Our View

Is the ‘devil virus’ a ‘black swan’?

Gwynne Dyer

Electronic cash registers should be linked to the tax department

CM Reader's View

Our View: Crystal clear Turkey wants Akinci out

CM: Our View

Neither side wants the other to meddle in its affairs

CM Reader's View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign