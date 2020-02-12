February 12, 2020

Arrest after drunk driver causes three-car accident

Larnaca police are investigating the causes of an accident which involved the collision of three cars and resulted in two people being slightly injured.

The collision happened around 11pm on Tuesday in Larnaca, when a car driven by a 48-year-old man collided with another vehicle, driven by a 26-year-old man.

As a result of the collision, the second vehicle moved forward and crashed into a police patrol car.

All three cars were damaged, while the 26-year-old driver and a police officer were slightly injured.

They were taken to Larnaca general hospital and discharged after receiving first aid.

The three drivers were tested for alcohol.

The 48-year-old had a reading of 123µg instead of the legal limit of 22 µg and was arrested.


