February 12, 2020

Building permits up by 11 per cent

By Nick Theodoulou00

The number of building permits issued by municipal and regional authorities increased by about 11 per cent during the period January-November 2019, compared to the year before.

The value of the permits increased by 74 per cent and amounted to a total of €3.3 billion, the government’s statistics branch announced on Wednesday.

Limassol took the lion’s share of the increased value of building permits, with 54 per cent – amounting to €1.8bn. Nicosia’s permits were valued at €623m.

From January to November 2019 authorities issued 6,571 permits, compared to 5,929 the year before. The number of residential building permits increased by 49.6 per cent.

Most permits were issued in Nicosia with 2334, followed by Limassol at 1961, Larnaca at 1020 and Paphos with 974.

 

 

 


