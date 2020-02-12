February 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Club chairman, referee remanded on suspicion of match-fixing

By George Psyllides00

The chairman of a second division club and a referee were remanded in custody for eight days on Wednesday in connection with match-fixing.

Chairman of Ayia Napa, former referee, and player agent, Demetris Masias, and referee Andreas Constantinou, were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of rigging the game between Othellos and Ayia Napa last Saturday.

Constantinou, who officiated the game, showed Othellos players three red cards and awarded Ayia Napa a penalty on the 97th minute through which it won the fixture.

Police told the court they had evidence that Masias had called him and offered €10,000 to throw the game.

Reports said police have statements from several Othellos players who claimed they had been approached by the suspects and asked to lose on purpose.

It is understood that a number of players had used a newly introduced app known as Red Button, to report the match-fixing.

The app had been launched by the island’s footballers’ association.

 


Related posts

Decisions expected in the coming days on opening Varosha

Evie Andreou

AG orders probe into Edek chairman EU fund misappropriation claims

George Psyllides

Woman mugged in Limassol

Annette Chrysostomou

Schoolgirl left bruised after bag caught in bus door

Annette Chrysostomou

Couple arrested for shoplifting while with their four-year-old

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus ‘golden passports’ scheme a laundering risk, says watchdog (Update 2)

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign