February 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Couple arrested for shoplifting while with their four-year-old

By Jonathan Shkurko00

A couple aged 34 and 31, accompanied by their four-year-old child, were arrested for attempting to steal from a department store in Paphos, police said.

They allegedly managed to steal clothes from different shops after removing the tags and were making their way to the exit when they were stopped by a security guard who alerted the police.

The two were arrested. The welfare office took custody of the four-year-old, who was later picked up by a relative.


