February 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Education

Gymnasium students protest over lack of heating in school

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Vergina secondary school in Larnaca

Students at the Vergina gymnasium in Larnaca protested against problems with the central heating at the school by abstaining from classes for an hour on Wednesday.

“The decision was taken after an extraordinary meeting of the parents association as a sign of protest against the continuing refusal by the school authorities to resolve the problem of the school’s heating,” said the president of the school’s parents’ association, Costas Costa.

“They have experienced really difficult conditions this year with the severe weather conditions observed in recent days.”

According to Costa, the education ministry’s school board and technical services are trying to blame each other, and the parents’ association which is trying to solve the problems is caught in the middle.

“The school board and the technical services have had a problem with the electrical installation of the school for seven years and we have repeatedly sent letters.”

He explained there are also letters from the electricity authority on the subject, but to date the necessary measures have not been taken: fans don’t work properly in the summer and the central heating does not work in winter.

“In fact, 20 days ago the central heating of the school did not work because the officials forgot to put oil in it.”

The association warned that if the problem is not resolved, parents will ask the students to abstain from their lessons on Friday and will step up measures until a solution is found.


