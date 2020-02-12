February 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Health ministry issues coronavirus information leaflet in four languages

By Gina Agapiou00
File photo

The health ministry has issued an information leaflet about the coronavirus in four languages, which is being distributed at all hospitals and clinics, at entry points to island and at crossing points.

The leaflet is printed in Greek, English, Turkish and Chinese.

It includes ten frequently asked questions about the new infection starting with the origin of the virus, symptoms and safety measures.

The health ministry has also linked the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic of 2002-2003 with the new coronavirus.

COVID-19, the name given to the new infection, has a death toll of 1,113 people so far, while 774 people were killed by SARS in 2003.

There is no known cure or vaccine for the new coronavirus.


Related posts

Club chairman, referee remanded on suspicion of match-fixing

George Psyllides

Decisions expected in the coming days on opening Varosha

Evie Andreou

AG orders probe into Edek chairman EU fund misappropriation claims

George Psyllides

Woman mugged in Limassol

Annette Chrysostomou

Schoolgirl left bruised after bag caught in bus door

Annette Chrysostomou

Couple arrested for shoplifting while with their four-year-old

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign