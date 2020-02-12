February 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Met office issues yellow fog warning

By Staff Reporter00

A yellow warning for fog has been issued by the meteorological office, valid from 6.00pm Wednesday until Thursday 10.00am.

“Dense fog is expected in the mountainous and semi-mountainous areas, visibility will be poor and may be severely limited,” the report said.

Widespread and dense fog may strongly affect outdoor activities and could impact airport procedures as well as leading to some roads being closed.

The weather is expected to pick up slightly on Thursday, with temperatures rising by a couple of degrees.


