February 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Schoolgirl left bruised after bag caught in bus door

By Annette Chrysostomou00
File photo

A schoolgirl whose bag was caught in the door of a bus was slightly injured on Tuesday in Sotira.

The 14-year-old girl was on her way home from Dherynia, from where she took a bus home to Sotira after school.

According to her parents, she was the last to leave the bus.

When the driver closed the door, her bag reportedly got caught and she was dragged along after the bus driver pulled away at a slow speed.

After 20 or 30 metres the driver of a car behind the bus signalled to the bus driver to stop and open the door.

The teenager was taken to Famagusta general hospital and treated for bruises on her legs.

The driver was asked by police to give an explanation.


