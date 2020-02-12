February 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Several ministries to move offices

By George Psyllides00
Migration department in Nicosia is due to move to make way for the new museum

By the end of the year, certain government ministries will be relocated to other buildings in Nicosia either because the rent was too high in the existing premises or the buildings were unsuitable, Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides said on Wednesday.

Speaking after the cabinet meeting, Petrides said different timeframes have been set for the move, which is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

The cabinet has decided to relocate the health and foreign ministries until their current premises were repaired, while the labour ministry and the migration department will move because the buildings, they were currently in were unsuitable.

The migration department will also be moving to make way for the new museum.

The foreign ministry will be moving into the former HQ of Laiki Bank at the entrance of Nicosia while the labour ministry will be relocating to the second tower of Yiorkio, next to the health ministry.

The current building housing the labour ministry will be refurbished.

The migration department will be housed at the FBME building on Makarios Avenue.

Petrides said the cabinet had tasked the public works department with evaluating the buildings and a committee will negotiate with the owners

Any changes and repairs will be cone by the owners.

The cabinet will revisit the matter after the negotiations.


