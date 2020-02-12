February 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Trio Frisson live at Mason Bar

By Eleni Philippou00

Hip-Soul is what the three-piece Cypriot band Trio Frission dedicates itself to although Jamie Paul, Byron Athinodorou and Lefteris Lefkatis play a blend of many genres. Merging elements taken from Soul, Reggae, RnB, Jazz and Hip Hop, fused with the band’s range of influences is what makes their sound and they will present it again this week.

On Sunday they will entertain the Limassol crowd with a live gig at Mason Bar and it will be far from a debut performance. Recent shows have taken them all around the island, across bars and festivals. Trio Frisson has appeared at the Cyprus World Music & Jazz Showcase, the Afro Banana Festival, Fengaros Festival, Windcraft Festival, Farma Projekt Festival, Moonwalk Paralimni Festival, Street Life Festival and Sarah’s Jazz Club among other venues.

Their debut album Great Escapes (2013) features 11 original tracks and guest musicians contributing trumpet, violin and guitar to the mix. They are currently finalising their second studio album due for release soon.

If you can’t wait until Sunday to catch a live gig, Mason has a couple of other acts planned this week. Tonight Juliana Voroklinioti and Marios Neophytou will perform an indie pop and alternative rock set starting at about 9pm. On Thursday, another Cypriot band will take the Mason floor, Mannequin, for blues, rock and trip-hop sounds.

 

Trio Frisson Live

3-piece band performs hip-soul. February 16. Mason Bar, Limassol. 9pm

 

 

 


