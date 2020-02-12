February 12, 2020

UNic signs MoU with University of London

By Press Release01
University of Nicosia Rector Philippos Pouyioutas

The University of Nicosia and the University of London have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the aim of further strengthening the close relations between the two institutions.

The University of London is the largest university in the UK in terms of the number of students enrolled in conventional-type study programmes, with more than 120,000 students studying in London, and more than 50,000 students studying in 190 countries. The University of London comprises 27 institutions including Birkbeck, City, Goldsmiths, King’s College, UCL, LSE, SOAS, St George’s, Royal Veterinary College, Queen Mary and Royal Holloway.

The University of Nicosia’s Rector, professor Philippos Pouyioutas, said that the University of Nicosia signed the Memorandum of Understanding with the leading University of London in line with its internationaliation and cross-border education strategy. The signing of the memorandum is the highest international recognition of the University of Nicosia, while at the same time creating great prospects for development, he noted.

 


