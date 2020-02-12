February 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Woman mugged in Limassol

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Photo: CNA

Limassol police are investigating a mugging which happened on Tuesday night.

A 34-year-old tourist reported that while she was walking in a street in Limassol at 8.30pm, someone grabbed her handbag.

She asked a 50-year-old man for help and he followed the perpetrator.

However, the thief allegedly lashed out at his pursuer with a knife and managed to flee.

According to the tourist, the stolen bag contained money, her mobile phone, credit cards and various other items.


