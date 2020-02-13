February 13, 2020

Ajax confirm Ziyech to join Chelsea in close season

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Ajax to sign the Dutch club's winger Hakim Ziyech this summer

Ajax Amsterdam have agreed to sell Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech to Chelsea for an initial 40 million euros in the close season, the Dutch club said on Thursday.

Ziyech, who helped Ajax win the league and Dutch Cup double last season, has seen his stock rise further this campaign with eight goals and 18 assists in the league and Champions League.

The fee for the 26-year-old could rise to 44 million euros, Ajax added.

“Ajax and Chelsea have reached an agreement for the transfer of Hakim Ziyech. The player will join the Premier League club on July 1, 2020 and will finish the season in Amsterdam,” the Dutch champions said on their website.


